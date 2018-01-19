Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor disappointed party leader’s stance on Eight Amendment

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor is disappointed with his party leader’s stance on the Eight Amendment.

John Joe Culloty was speaking after Micheál Martin changed his position, supporting the removal of the amendment from the Constitution, and the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks.

Councillor John Joe Culloty, who’s Chairman of Kerry Right to Life, believes their campaign is facing an uphill battle.

He disagrees that Ireland can’t be compared with England; he believes the proposed legislation here is more harsh that what’s available in the UK.