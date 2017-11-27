Kerry FG Junior Minister more confident of resolution to political crisis

A Kerry Junior Minister says he is more positive than last week that a resolution to the current political crisis can be found.

Today marks the fourth day of talks between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in a bid to avoid a snap general election.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin says the people of the country don’t want an election and the Government has major issues it needs to concentrate on:

Meanwhile, a Kerry Fianna Fail Senator says the Taoiseach’s bluff has been called on this issue.

Mark Daly says it is up to Leo Varadkar to decide whether to support Frances Fitzgerald.

Senator Daly says if a General Election is called he will be throwing his hat in the ring to seek a nomination to run: