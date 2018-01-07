Kerry festivals and events invited to apply for 2018 programme funding

Kerry festivals and events are being invited to apply for funding under the 2018 Festival & Participative Events Programme.

Now under the administration of Kerry County Council, the programme aims to support festivals and events that drive domestic tourism in the county.

To be considered for funding festivals must generate a minimum of 500 visitor or tourist bed nights in paid accommodation while participative events must generate a minimum of 800 visitor or tourist bed nights.

A projected minimum expenditure of €10,000 must also be demonstrated – closing date for receipt of applications is Monday, January 29th at 5pm.