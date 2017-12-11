Kerry features on new Promotional video on Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif 2018

Kerry features prominently on a new promotional video which showcases the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif 2018.

Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with cycling specialists Ride Wild, have released the video to launch the cycling event which includes stages from Sneem, Dingle and Tralee.

The event is Ireland’s only fully supported, multi-stage cycling event and will take place twice next year: in April and September.

The Cycle Sportif is a Fáilte Ireland initiative that was created to help promote the Wild Atlantic Way as a cycling destination of choice both internationally and domestically.