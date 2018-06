There are a number of Kerry winners in the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards.

The Men’s Division One Player of the Year is Daniel Jokubaitis Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin.

Women’s Division One Coach of the Year is James Fleming of Killarney and Fr Mathews.





John Enright of Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland is Girls School Coach of the Year:

Tralee’s Jimmy Diggins is the recipient of the President’s Award.