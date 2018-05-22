Kerry father concerned about over definition of fatal fetal abnormality if referendum passes

A Kerry father, whose son passed away after birth, says he’s concerned over the regulation of fatal fetal abnormality if the abortion referendum is passed.

Speaking in a personal capacity Reverend Michael Cavanagh who serves in St Patrick’s Church, Kenmare says he’s opposed to abortion and is advocating a NO vote.

Michael’s son would have been medically classified as a fatal foetal abnormality – Michael says he didn’t believe his son was abnormal in any way, just that he didn’t survive.





Michael – who’s counselled women who’ve had abortions – says he’s not happy with the situation in the UK where abortion is legal and is concerned about how fatal foetal abnormality would be defined here: