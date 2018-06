Kerry farmers are being asked to be vigilant with silage and slurry during the summer.

Inland Fisheries Ireland are appealing to farmers to take care when harvesting silage and spreading slurry in order to minimise water pollution, which can lead to significant fish kills.

The agency has a confidential hotline number for members of the public to report incidents of water pollution, fish kills and illegal fishing.

They can be reached at 1890 34 74 24.