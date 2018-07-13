Kerry farmers struggling with drought advised to do cashflow and winter fodder budgets

A Kerry agricultural advisory service is urging farmers to do cashflow and winter fodder budgets as the drought continues.

The lack of rain has impacted on grass growth levels across the county and has meant farmers have to supplement cow’s diets with meal and fodder for next winter.

Senior Accountant with farm and agribusiness financial advisors IFAC in Tralee, Thomas Culloty told Agritime it has been a difficult year for farmers with extremes of weather:





Teagasc has set up a helpline for farmers to discuss feeding options at 087- 7971377 from 9am to 9pm each day.