South Kerry Development Partnership is urging farmers who are struggling financially to contact them to explore if they qualify for the Farm Assist Payment.

The rate of the weekly payment recently increased following Budget 2018.

More places have also been allocated for the Rural Social Schemes which offers farming families the chance to supplement their income in return for carrying out work in the community.

Rural Development Officer and RSS and TUS manager with SKDP, Joseph McCrohan says there has been an increase in farmers seeking help in Kerry: