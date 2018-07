A Kerry vegetable farmer says the current drought is the worst he has ever seen.

Paudie Hanafin grows broccoli, sprouts, swedes and cauliflower on his farm at Ballingarron near Ardfert.

The heatwave means he has to run an irrigation machine on a 24-hour basis to ensure his crops have enough water.





Paudie has thanked Ardfert Quarries for use of their wells to get the water he needs; he is predicting a shortage of Irish vegetables this year if significant rain doesn’t fall in the next two weeks: