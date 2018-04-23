Kerry farm sells at auction for €610,000

A Kerry farm has sold at auction for €610,000.

The sale of the farm, at Listry, Faha, Killarney, was handled by joint agents Tom Spillane & Co Ltd and Jim Burns Auctioneers.

The lot included 46.7 acres of prime agricultural land with a four-bay slatted unit, storage shed with two overhead lots and garage.

The farm was sold at auction in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Bidding started at €560,000 and went up in bid increments of €10,000 between two bidders to the final agreed sale price of €610,000 – equating to €13,000 per acre.

A four-bedroom single storey residence attached to the property was also sold in a second lot at the auction for €170,000.