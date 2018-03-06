Kerry Fans Not Happy With 4PM Start Time for Dublin Game – March 6th, 2018

The rescheduled National League game against Dublin has been rescheduled for 4pm next Sunday. Many Kerry fans believe this time is too late for people heading down south after the match. Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club spoke to Jerry.
Conor Pass remains closed due to snow
Conor Pass remains impassable due to snow. Large volumes of snow fell on the mountain pass and despite a thaw in other areas the route...
Community of West Limerick in shock following allegations of child abuse
The community of West Limerick is in shock following allegations of child abuse against a family in the area. 6 women and 5 men were...
Plans to open 40 new beds at University Hospital Kerry
There are plans to open 40 new beds at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the facility's General Manager, Fergal Grimes, who says the hospital...
Plans to Open 40 New Beds at University Hospital Kerry – March 6th, 2018
General Manager at University Hospital Kerry, Fergal Grimes, spoke to Jerry about the increase in the number of people on trolleys in recent months,...
Footprints – March 6th, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, looks at events that made the headlines in the county 100...
Kerry Fans Not Happy With 4PM Start Time for Dublin Game – March 6th,...
The rescheduled National League game against Dublin has been rescheduled for 4pm next Sunday. Many Kerry fans believe this time is too late for...