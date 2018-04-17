Kerry fans of country music legend Big Tom reminiscing since his passing

Fans of Big Tom in Kerry have been reminiscing about the country music legend who passed away at the age of 81.

The showband singer from Co Monaghan, whose real name was Tom McBride, passed away this morning in the presence of his family.

He was best known throughout his career as frontman for Big Tom and the Mainliners, and he toured extensively since the 1960s.

Mary Ryan, who was a resident singer in the Gresham Ballroom on Holloway Road in London, met Big Tom when he performed there in the 1960s.

She says he was by far the biggest attraction.