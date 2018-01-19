Kerry Fans Aren’t Embarrassing; Cost of Travel is Too Much – January 19th, 2018

Kerry footballing great and current senior football selector, Mikey Sheehy, said the support for the team last summer was ‘embarrassing’ at the Mayo replay. Margaret from Ballyferriter says the cost of going to games in Dublin is a huge issue for fans.
The State made nearly €300,000 from selling local Garda stations in the county. 12 stations in Kerry were closed under the Garda District and Station...
A Kerry biotechnology company has announced an expansion in its operations. BioAtlantis, a global player in the biostimulant and nutraceutical sectors, is advertising seven new...
Mícheál Martin says his change of position on abortion isn't about trying to boost Fianna Fáil's popularity. He says it's not about polling, and that...
Kerry Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, says he will continue his opposition to the Road Traffic Bill and has some strong words about Transport Minister,...
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on a very important week for Irish society and politics – the Garda apology to Joanne...
Kerry footballing great and current senior football selector, Mikey Sheehy, said the support for the team last summer was ‘embarrassing’ at the Mayo replay....