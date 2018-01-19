Kerry Fans Aren’t Embarrassing; Cost of Travel is Too Much – January 19th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Kerry footballing great and current senior football selector, Mikey Sheehy, said the support for the team last summer was ‘embarrassing’ at the Mayo replay. Margaret from Ballyferriter says the cost of going to games in Dublin is a huge issue for fans.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR