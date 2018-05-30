Kerry Family law court sits until 1am

The family law court in Kerry did not finish until early hours of last Friday morning.

The court sitting had 100 cases listed for hearing before Judge David Waters, many of which had to be put back to facilitate an emergency case that came before the court on the day.

The case in question was of a very serious and complex nature and took several hours to hear in full not finishing until 1.05am on Friday morning.





Any urgent case that had to be dealt with on the day was heard following which the emergency case was heard.

The family law list in Kerry is routinely 100 cases long and there have been calls from the law society for a dedicated court with its own judges to be provided to deal with the case load.

A commitment to provide separated courts and judges to deal with family law cases is in the current programme for government.

Many of the cases on the list wait years to be heard before the courts.