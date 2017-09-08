Kerry family featured on viral bat video to appear on Late Late Show

It’s been a surreal week for one Kerry family whose video of their efforts to get a bat out of their kitchen went viral.

Tadgh Fleming from Ballymacelligott along with his father Derry and mother Maureen who all feature in the clip, which has been viewed all over the world will tonight, appear on the Late Late Show.

Technology Editor with the Irish Independent Adrian Weckler estimates the video has been viewed online over 150 million times since it was posted on Tuesday morning.

Last night, the family appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is watched by millions of people in the United States and beyond: