Kerry families are being encouraged to get on their bikes.

Kerry Recreation & Sports Partnership, in collaboration with local cycling clubs are urging everyone to take part in a series of events for National Bike Week.

Pedal in the Park and the themed “Any Bike will Do Cycle” are among the highlights of the event which runs from this Saturday, June 9th until the 17th.





Full information can be found on Kerry Recreation and Sports dot i-e (www.kerryrecreationandsports.ie)