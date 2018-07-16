Kerry Fall Flat Against Galway – July 16th, 2018

John Fogarty, GAA journalist with the Irish Examiner, analyses yesterday’s Super 8 game with Jerry. Separately, an issue arose regarding the train service from Tralee to Dublin yesterday morning. Not a good day for Kerry.
Kerry hoteliers concerned the fall-out from Brexit will hit hard after the summer
Hotels in Kerry are enjoying their busiest season in years - but there are worrying signs that the fall-out from Brexit will hit the...
Garda appeal after video emerges showing Tralee assault
Gardai in Tralee are appealing for information following an assault on a man at Abbeycourt in the town. A video which has emerged on social...
Crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville
There's been a crash between Cahersiveen and Waterville at the Portmagee junction involving a motorcyle and car. The road isn't closed but there are traffic...
Pumps Required for Kerry’s Main Water Supply for First Time in a Decade –...
Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, Margaret Attridge says people still need to conserve water despite recent rainfall. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/16_water.mp3
Three Men Escape Boat Fire on Dingle Bay – July 15th, 2018
Valentia RNLI Lifeboat, local fishermen Donie Flaherty and Jimmy Flannery as well as Valentia Coast Guard responded to Saturday afternoon’s fire. Michelle Curran with...