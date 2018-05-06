Kerry Face A Long Drive Home After Defeat To Carlow

Kerry 0-18 Carlow 0-21

A late flourish by Carlow meant Kerry went home empty handed in this opening round fixture in the Joe McDonagh Cup. Carlow hit the final 5 points of the tie to claim the victory.

The sides were tied at 2 points apiece after 4 minutes. Kerry had the next two points but Carlow hit back to make it 4 all after 8 minutes. Again, Kerry went in front but once more Carlow drew level and then the hosts went ahead. A Padraig Boyle point had Kerry level at 7 points apiece after 25 minutes. Carlow then missed what was their 4th goal chance as a Bryan Murphy save kept the Kingdom goal intact. After Carlow edged ahead, 2 points in a minute put Kerry ahead by the minimum. However, it was then Carlow’s turn to take the lead again with back to back points. Kingdom goalkeeper Martin Stackpoole produced a tremendous save to deny Carlow a goal in the closing minute of the period. At half time it was Carlow 0-10 Kerry 0-9.

After Carlow got the first point of the second period a Kerry goal chance went amiss as a fine save denied the Kingdom. Carlow stayed in front and their lead could have been greater than 13 points to 10 but for a number of wides throughout. Kerry had the next 3 scores to draw level once more after 48 minutes. They had to come from behind again after Carlow had nudged in front; it was 14 all in the 53rd minute. Every time Carlow went in front Kerry had an answer. 11 minutes from the end the Kingdom went in front at 0-16 to 0-15 . Kerry doubled that advantage before Carlow moved to within one. Padraig Boyle put over to make it 0-18 to 0-16 for Kerry but Carlow hit back to halve the deficit with 4 minutes to go. The sides were all aboard again in the final minute and then Carlow went in front by 1 in added on time. Another Carlow point followed and a third score for them put 3 between teams.

Kerry’s Brandon Barrett received a second yellow before the end as the Kingdom lost by 3.