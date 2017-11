Kerry will take on Limerick in the new EirGrid Munster Under-20 Football Championship quarter finals.

The winners will face Waterford.

Tipperary meet Cork with Clare awaiting the winners.

Meanwhile, Kerry, Clare, Cork, and Limerick will take part in the @CoOpSuperstores Munster Hurling League.

The draws for this round-robin competition will be made on Friday December 8th with the first games scheduled for December 30th.