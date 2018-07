Kildare will be in Kerry’s Super 8s group in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

In the final round of qualifiers, they’ve beaten Fermanagh 3-20 to 18 points to book their place in Group 1.

Kerry will be home to Kildare over the August Bank Holiday weekend in the final round of Group games.





Kildare manager Cian O’Neill http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cian-oneill.mp3

Kildare wing back Kevin Flynn http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kevin-flynn.mp3

The group will be completed today by Laois or Monaghan.

The winner of that tie will host Kerry over the weekend of July 21st and 22nd.