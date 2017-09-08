Kerry eye specialist  post remains vacant

An orthoptist post in Kerry remains vacant six months since it was first advertised for an eye specialist.

Confirming the vacancy in the Kerry Community Ophthalmic Service, the HSE says recruitment efforts will continue but has described it is challenging.

The executive says it’s currently experiencing a major shortage of orthoptists who help patients with problems such as double vision or a squint.

The HSE says while the orthoptist post remains vacant, an orthoptist is holding a reduced level of clinics, and referrals are being prioritised on a needs basis.

At the end of July, the waiting list for ophthalmology services in Kerry stood at 1,188.

Last week Radio Kerry reported that almost 5,200 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork are waiting over a year for an ophthalmologist appointment.

The numbers in the two counties make up over half the almost 10,000 children and teens waiting nationally.