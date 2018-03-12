Kerry EXPO 2018 launches appeal for exhibitors

Kerry EXPO 2018 has launched an appeal for exhibitors.

The Expo will include a business showcase, recruitment, education, family entertainment, food and lifestyle.

The 2017 event attracted nearly 10,000 visitors, and organisers are anticipating record attendance at this year’s Expo at the INEC on May 13th.

It’s designed to encourage large companies throughout Kerry to engage with the community, and provides an opportunity for SMEs looking to sell or promote their services.

Government bodies and educational institutions will also be on-hand to answer queries.

To register to exhibit at the 2018 Kerry Expo go to kerryexpo.ie

