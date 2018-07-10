Kerry expert says plastic having horrendous effect on marine life

People swimming off the Kerry coast are being warned about the dangers of the lion’s mane jellyfish.

There’s been an increase nationwide in sightings and stings from the lion’s mane, which is the largest known species of jellyfish.

Director of Oceanworld Aquarium in Dingle, Kevin Flannery says they’ve been spotted off Kenmare Pier in recent days, and he’s advising people to be careful as a sting can be very dangerous.





Meanwhile Kevin Flannery says plastic is ruining marine wildlife, and people need to act now to stop further damage.

The marine biologist says plastics in our seas is already causing serious damage to birds, fish and sea mammals.