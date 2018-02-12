Kerry experiencing some of the longest waits in the country for driving tests

Those awaiting driving tests in Kerry experience some of the longest waits in the country.

According to the Road Safety Authority, the longest waiting time for learner drivers in the Tralee test centre was 24 weeks, while the longest wait in Killarney was 21 weeks.

The average waiting time for a Category B driving test-which is for cars under 3.5 tonne-is calculated by the RSA.

The latest figures show driving test applicants who applied to Kerry centres experienced some of the longest waiting times in the country with up to 24 weeks; Only Clifden, Co Galway, had a longer waiting time of 25 weeks.

However, the average waiting times in Kerry centres were considerably shorter; applicants to the Tralee centre waited an average of 13 weeks, while Killarney applicants waited an average of 14 weeks.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who spoke in the Dáil on the issue, says waiting times in the county are too long.

He adds the government needs to do something positive to help young drivers, as opposed to creating draconian legislation to punish them.

IMAGE: RSA