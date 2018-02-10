Kerry experiences highest daily rainfall total nationwide in January

Kerry experienced the highest daily rainfall total nationwide last month.

According to the monthly weather summary from Met Eireann, 41mm of rain fell on the 12th of January at Valentia Observatory, while the total for the month reached 237mm.

In January, rainfall totals were above their long-term average across all weather stations nationally.

Valentia Observatory, with a total of 237mm, recorded an increase of 137% on the 1981-2010 figures.

Rainfall levels greater than 0.2mm were recorded in 28 of the 31 days last month at the South Kerry weather station.

The greatest amount of rain fell at Newport in County Mayo last month, with a total of 273mm.