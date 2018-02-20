Kerry experienced seven days of ground frost in January

Kerry experienced seven days of ground frost last month.

According to the monthly weather summary from Met Eireann, the lowest air temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory during January was -0.8 degrees Celsius.

In January, all weather stations across the country reported ground frost, with the lowest air temperature of -6.8 degrees being recorded in Athenry, Co Galway.

The lowest air temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory of -0.8 degrees occurred on the 7th of January, while the lowest grass minimum recorded at the South Kerry weather station was -5.4 degrees on the same date.

Dublin Airport experienced nine days of air frost, the highest number nationally.