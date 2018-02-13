Kerry experienced one of the highest average temperatures in January

Kerry experienced one of the highest average temperatures last month.

According to the monthly weather summary from Met Éireann, the mean temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory during January was 7.8 degrees Celsius.

In January, mean temperature recordings were above their long-term average across all weather stations nationally.

The highest temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory was 13.3 degrees Celsius, which occurred on the 2nd of January.

The mean temperature of 7.8 degrees was 0.5% higher than the long-term average, a figure repeated at most weather stations across the country.

Roches Point in Cork recorded the highest daily temperature nationally in January, 13.8 degrees Celsius.