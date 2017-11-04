Kerry experienced a hotter-than-usual October.

According to Met Éireann’s weather summary for the month, all mean air temperatures were above average nationally.

The mean air temperature recorded at Valentia Observatory last month was 12.6 degrees Celsius, an increase of 0.9 degrees over the long-term average for October.

This increase was consistent with levels recorded nationwide.

Valentia Observatory had its warmest day on October 16th, with an air temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, while the coldest day of the month was October 5th, when air temperatures of 6.0 degrees were recorded.

October 20th saw minimum grass temperatures of 2.2 degrees, however, there were no days of frost recorded at the South Kerry weather station last month.