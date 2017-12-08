Kerry experienced a drier-than-usual November.

108mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory last month, representing 64% of the long-term average.

According to Met Eireann’s figures for November, there were 25 ‘rain’ days during the month– instances when rainfall exceeded 0.2mm.

The heaviest rainfall occurred on November 21st, when 25.4mm of rain fell at the South Kerry weather station.

Rainfall levels were lower than the long-term average in most weather stations across the country, with the highest daily rainfall level of 52mm being recorded in Dublin Airport.

