Kerry experienced a drier-than-usual February.

Figures released by Met Eireann show 112mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory last month, representing 91% of the long-term average.

The heaviest recorded daily rainfall in Kerry during February occurred on the 12th of last month, when 19.8mm of rain fell.

The South Kerry weather station also recorded 19 rain days during the month, which are days during which over 0.2mm of rain fell.

154mm of rain fell in Newport, Co Mayo, which is the highest total nationwide.

The total of 112mm recorded at Valentia Observatory is below the 1981-2010 average at the South Kerry weather station.