Kerry experienced its coldest March in over 56 years.

According to figures from Met Eireann’s monthly weather summary, the average long-term temperature recorded in Valentia Observatory last month was 5.7 degrees Celsius.

This is 2.3 degrees lower than the long-term average.

The coldest air temperature recorded in Kerry last month was -5.0 degrees, which occurred during Storm Emma on the 1st.

The number of days with air frost was also higher than usual with seven, while ground frost was recorded on 14 days during March.

However, the South Kerry weather station also recorded the highest daily temperature nationwide when, on the 11th of March, a reading of 13.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Valentia Observatory.

The coldest day of the month happened on the 1st, during Storm Emma, when Cork Airport recorded a temperature of -7.0 degrees Celsius.