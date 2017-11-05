Kerry experienced 25 ‘rain days’ during October

Kerry experienced 25 ‘rain days’ last month, yet total rainfall was below the long-term average.

According to Met Éireann’s weather summary for October, rainfall greater than 0.2mm was recorded in Valentia Observatory in 25 of the 31 days last month.

The majority of monthly rainfall totals were below their long-term average nationally, with some stations having half the previous rainfall levels.

159 mm of rain fell at Valentia Observatory during the month of October, a figure that represents 90% of the long-term average.

With 25, Kerry experienced one of the highest number of ‘rain days’ in the country, although Knock Airport experienced the greatest number of ‘rain days’ with 29.

Kerry also experienced a large number of ‘wet days’–instances where rainfall exceeded 1.0mm–during the month, with 19.

The wettest day in the county occurred on October 18th, when 29.6mm of rain fell at the South Kerry weather station.