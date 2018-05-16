Kerry is the most expensive county for dentures and crowns

Kerry has the highest average price in the country for people getting full sets of dentures and crowns.

A nationwide survey by Cork-based company Dental Booster has found it costs on average €990 for a full set of dentures in Kerry compared to €350 in Monaghan.

A crown costs on average €825, veneers cost €500, root canals cost €375, in-clinic teeth whitening is €295 and fillings range from €78 to €89 each.

The research found people are slow to change their dentist as most have long-standing relationships.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston says savings are possible if you’re prepared to travel: