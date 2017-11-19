Kerry expected to be earmarked for local trauma unit in new centralisation strategy

Kerry is expected to be earmarked for a local trauma unit as part of a new centralisation strategy that Minister of Health Simon Harris hopes will save dozens of lives.

A number of hospitals are expected to stop providing trauma care as part of new measures to centralise care.

The Sunday Business Post reports that three Dublin hospitals and a number of regional hospitals will stop taking trauma patients

A new report recommends creating two major trauma units – one to be based in Cork and one in Dublin.

These are to be supported by local trauma units including one at University Hospital Kerry which will be responsible for treating less serious inuries such as fractures and minor head injuries.

Susan Mitchell, health editor with The Sunday Business Post, explains: