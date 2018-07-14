Kerry Exit All Ireland U20 Football Championship At Semi-Final Stage

Kerry conceded 1-3 without reply in a vital 5 minute spell around the ¾ stage as they went down to Kildare 1-14 to 1-13 in the last four. Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland was the star of the show in scoring 1-8.

Fiachra Clifford pointed Kerry ahead after barely a minute but Kildare didn’t take too long to equalise. After Kildare went a point in front Graham O’Sullivan drew the Kingdom level. Again the sides proceeded to swap points, with Mark Ryan putting over for the Kingdom. A poor short kickout by Kerry resulted in Kildare going ahead 0-4 to 0-3 inside 10 minutes. A second point of the day from Fiachra Clifford restored parity once more. Kildare’s full forward line was dominant and helped to move their side 3 points clear at 0-7 to 0-4 after 14 minutes.

Eddie Horan should have goaled for Kerry on 18 minutes but he shot straight at the Kildare keeper when put through. A third pointed free of the day saw Kerry narrow the gap to 2 after 20 minutes. However, 2 further Kildare points meant that Kerry trailed by 4 with 5 minutes left in the half. 2 Fiachra Clifford frees halved the deficit. When Bryan Sweeney then put over for the Kingdom the gap was down to the minimum. Half Time: Kerry 0-8 Kildare 0-9.





The scoreboard was hardly troubled in the first ten minutes of the second period with the sides only managing a point apiece. A 6th point of the day from Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland nudged them 2 in front after 44 minutes. 2 quick points followed and Kildare were 4 clear at the ¾ stage at 13 points to 9. Kerry then gifted Kildare a decisive goal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kill-goal.mp3