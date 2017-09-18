Kerry excels as National Q Mark Award nominations announced

Seven Kerry businesses have been nominated for Q Mark Awards 2017.

Fitzpatricks SPAR Express Cahersiveen, Keanes SuperValu Killorglin, SPAR Byrne Tralee Caherslee, SPAR Byrne Tralee Monavalley, SPAR Byrne Tralee Oak Park, SPAR Express Bridge Road Listowel and SPAR Market Street Listowel will be among 135 companies attending a black-tie ceremony on September 29th in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

The Q Mark is awarded only to companies who achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence.