Kerry ETB, IT Tralee, Kerry Airport & Killarney National Park announcements

In line with the announcement by the Department of Education and Skills, Kerry ETB has confirmed that all its schools and centres will remain closed tomorrow.

Further updates will be available on the Kerry ETB Twitter account.

Kerry ETB evening classes and external classes are also cancelled tomorrow.

The ETB Training Centre will reopen this Wednesday.

IT Tralee says both its North and South campuses will open tomorrow at 12 noon.

Kerry Airport has confirmed that it is scheduled to re-open as normal from 6am tomorrow.

Airlines are making arrangements to re book passengers affected by cancellations today.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is advising people to stay out of Killarney National Park and Nature Reserve until a full assessment is completed tomorrow.

Muckross House and Killarney House will remain closed until at least 12 noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Radio Kerry’s Seán Hurley has been assessing the impact of the storm in Killarney.