Kerry ETB to take responsibility for the delivery of building project for Listellick National School

The Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) is to take responsibility for the delivery of the building project for Listellick National School.

At its Board Meeting last Monday, the Kerry ETB approved the signing of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the delivery of the project which includes the construction of a new 8 classroom school and ancillary accommodation.

Kerry ETB was requested by the Department of Education and Skills (DoES) to take responsibility for the construction of the new National School in Tralee.

The new school accommodation will include: 8 classrooms, General Purpose Room, Library, Multi Purpose Room, Special Education Tuition Room, Office & Staff Room plus ancillary accommodation.

The project is expected to be completed by December 31st 2020.