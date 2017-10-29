Kerry ETB to take responsibility for the delivery of building project for Listellick National School

By
radiokerrynews
-
Pictured - Ann O'Dwyer Kerry ETB, The CEO of Kerry ETB Mr. Colm Mc Evoy , Cllr. Jim Finucane Kerry ETB and Annette Dineen Principal Scoil Lios Teilic Listellick Tralee . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD ©

The Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) is to take responsibility for the delivery of the building project for Listellick National School.

At its Board Meeting last Monday, the Kerry ETB approved the signing of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the delivery of the project which includes the construction of a new 8 classroom school and ancillary accommodation.

Kerry ETB was requested by the Department of Education and Skills (DoES) to take responsibility for the construction of the new National School in Tralee.

The new school accommodation will include: 8 classrooms, General Purpose Room, Library, Multi Purpose Room, Special Education Tuition Room, Office & Staff Room plus ancillary accommodation.

The project is expected to be completed by December 31st 2020.

 

