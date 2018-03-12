Kerry ETB seeking to buy IT Tralee south campus

Kerry Education and Training Board is planning to purchase the south campus of IT Tralee.

Established in July 2013, Kerry ETB recently launched its five-year education and training strategy, with a distinct focus on expansion.

The board covers education from national schools through to post-primary and onto further education and training; there are also outreach centres throughout the county.

Chair of Kerry ETB, Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane says the agency has a major role in tackling rural decline:

Meanwhile, Kerry ETB is proposing to relocate 250 students into several buildings on Denny Street, Tralee by next September, subject to planning permission being secured.

An application has been made to Kerry County Council seeking change of use from offices to college classrooms and labs along with car parking.

The move will help meet accommodation needs of Kerry College of Further Education.

CEO of Kerry ETB Colm McEvoy says this will be a huge boost for the town centre: