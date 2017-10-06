Kerry ETB Radio Kerry students up for national radio award tonight

Students on the Kerry ETB Diploma in Radio are up for an award at the national radio awards tonight.

The students, under training centre manager John Herlihy of Radio Kerry Training – have been nominated in the short feature category, for a series entitled ‘Keepsakes’.

In the series, people discussed the things they keep that remind them of a special time.

The IMRO Radio Awards – formerly the PPI Awards – take place in Lyrath House, Kilkenny tonight.

Radio Kerry won Local Radio Station of the Year at last year’s ceremony.