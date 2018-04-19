Kerry ETB Further Education & Training Fair taking place today at Brandon Hotel, Tralee

Kerry ETB Further Education & Training Fair is taking place today at Brandon Hotel, Tralee.

The fair will showcase a number of stands in further education and training options for school leavers, job seekers, those seeking a career change, upskilling and those pursuing life-long learning opportunities.

Live demonstrations and talks will be hosted by leaders in radio, broadcasting and multi-media, CAD & 3D printing, restaurant professionals, health and childcare, business and administration and the wind turbine industry.

Arts, performance, music. fashion, hair and beauty professionals, tour-guides, stone-cutting, landscaping and even dog-groomers will also host stands.

The Kerry ETB Further Education & Training Fair takes place in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee today until 6 o’clock this evening.

#KerryETB a short video of what you can expect to see #KerryETBFETFair on Thursday 19th April @brandonhotel pic.twitter.com/y313jcI508 — Kerry ETB (@KerryETB) April 13, 2018

