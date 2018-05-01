Kerry ETB apprentices runners-up in national competition

Apprentices from Kerry ETB Training Centre have come second in the ‘Generation Apprenticeship’ National Competition.

Teams of apprentices were invited to reproduce large scale 3D versions of the Generation Apprenticeship ‘A’ brand.

Kerry’s entry – crafted in stone and wood on structural steel – was produced by apprentices from Stonecutting & Stonemasonry, Mechanical Automation & Maintenance Fitting and Carpentry & Joinery.

Their entry will be displayed at the Construction Industry Federation in Dublin and at Bloom 2018 in the RDS.