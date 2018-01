A Kerry entrepreneur is through to the national final of the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition.

Niall Harty of Origin Bars, based in Firies, won the Best Start Up Business at the Mid West regional final of the competition which took place in Tralee last evening.

He was up against entrepreneurs from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary in his category.

He’s now through to the national final which will take place in Google Headquarters on the 4th of March.