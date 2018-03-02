Kerry drivers still advised against driving

A status red snow-ice warning remains in place in Kerry until 6 o’clock this evening.

The public safety advice for people to shelter indoors has been withdrawn, as the blizzard conditions have passed.

Heavy snow blanketed the county overnight, and further heavy snowfall is predicted.

Kerry County Council is warning that there have been several incidents across the county where cars have gone off the road.

They say the advice from the Local Coordination Group is very clear – travel on the county’s roads should not be undertaken today.

The group, which is made up of representatives of Kerry County Council, the HSE and Gardaí, met on a number of occasions overnight and this morning.

Kerry County Council spokesperson Owen O’Shea has this advice:

