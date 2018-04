People who take their driving test in Buncrana, Co Donegal face the longest wait.

It takes an average of just over 19 weeks from the date of application to sit the test in the Donegal town.

Drivers in Kerry have a moderate wait compared to national centres; Killarney has an average wait of 14.5 weeks, while drivers in the Tralee centre wait an average of 16 weeks.

The Road Safety Authority aims to have everyone tested within 10 weeks of application.