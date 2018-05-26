Kerry drivers among 211 caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

211 cars have been found breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.

The final results are in for the 24 hours gardai were checking motorists between 7am yesterday and 7 o’clock this morning.

A number of drivers in Kerry were detected over the limit, including 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone in Minish, Killarney, 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone in Moyvane, and 79km/h in a 60km/h Zone in Faha East.





One of the highest speeds detected occurred on the M9 in Carlow, where a driver was caught travelling at 176km/h in a 120 km/h zone.

Derek Cloughley from the Gardai’s Road Policing Bureau says they will continue to target irresponsible drivers who speed.