Kerry Drawn Against Tipperary In Munster Minor Football Championship

Kerry are to face Tipperary in the quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

The game is to take place on Wednesday April 11th, at 7 o’clock in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The winner of that tie will have a semi-final against Cork or Waterford on May 9th.

The loser of Kerry against Tipperary would next play the loser of Limerick against Clare. Whoever comes through the losers round encounter would have a game against the loser of the ¼ Final clash of Cork and Waterford.

A semi-final against the winner of the ¼ Final between Limerick and Clare would then follow.