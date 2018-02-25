Kerry Downed By Galway In Allianz Football League

It’s back to back defeats for Kerry as they lost 1-14 to 0-14 to Galway, who maintained their 100% start to the season.

It was an eventful opening to this encounter, which saw Galway aided by a strong wind for the first period. Just 3 minutes in Kerry went for goal but a great save by the Galway keeper denied Brian O’Beaglaoich. 2 minutes later it was a similar story at the other end as Brian Kelly kept the tribesmen at bay. The opening score of the game came to Galway, a 5th minute point. Galway’s Cathal Sweeney was then black carded for a foul on Stephen O’Brien. The resultant free saw Sean O’Shea put over and it was a point apiece in the 7th minute. Galway went in front by 4 by the 14th minute. A Paul Murphy point doubled the Kerry tally but Galway went straight down the other end to point once more and it was 6 to 2 in the 16th minute. Sean O’Shea’s 19th minute point cut that deficit to 3 and then David Clifford brought the gap down to two with 10 minutes remaining. Galway hit back, pointing either side of a Brian Kelly save which prevented what looked a certain goal for the visitors. With Galway ahead by 8 points to 4 they were again close to a goal but this latest effort hit the woodwork. The final minute of the half saw David Clifford put 3 between the sides but Galway had the last score of the period and they lead 0-9 to 0-5 at the break.

Galway nabbed the first point of the second half within 35 seconds of the restart. However, David Clifford swiftly brought the gap back down to 4 and Sean O’Shea then put over to make it a 3 point game. The advantage was doubled when Galway goaled 5 minutes into the half.

8 minutes into the period Peter Crowley pointed for the Kingdom. Tom O’Sullivan then did likewise and there was now a 4 point deficit for Kerry. Galway should have netted again soon after but drove inexplicably wide with the goal at mercy. Another David Clifford point meant the gap was down to 3 with 21 to go. Stephen O’Brien got what was Kerry’s 4th point in a row and with 19 minutes remaining there was just 2 in it. 2 Galwaymen were black carded 14 minutes from time as Johnny Heaney and Sean Andy Cook exited the encounter. The tribesmen recovered to point and go 3 in front before Galway spurned yet another goal chance. 10 minutes from time a Galway point meant they led by 4 and that was up to 5 with 7 to go. Early in added on time the Galway advantage stood at 1-14 to 0-13. With a minute left in 7 minutes of added on time Daithi Casey made it a 3 point game. 2 point blank saves then denied Kerry a share of the spoils.

Looking back and reviewing the game is former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea: