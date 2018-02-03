Kerry Discover SSE Airtricity U15 League Of Ireland Opponents

Kerry now know who they will face in the SSE Airtricity U15 League Of Ireland.

The Kingdom will be in Group 3 with Cork City, Carlow/Kilkenny, Cobh Ramblers, Galway United, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford.

Teams will play each other twice

Second Round

Qualification determined by final group standings

• Top 1 – 8 teams qualify to compete in league

o Top 2 in each group plus 2 best 3rd placed teams.

• Next 9 – 24 qualify to compete in Shield

League will be played in the below format;

• 8 teams will be split into 2 groups of 4

• Teams will play round robin (home and away)

• Group winners and runners up will compete in semi finals

o Winners group 1 will play at home versus runners up of group 2

o Winners group 2 will play at home versus runners up of group 2

Shield will be played in the below format;

• 16 teams will be split into 4 groups of 4

• Teams will play round robin (home and away)

• Group winners compete in semi finals